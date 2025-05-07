Beginning of justice for Pahalgam victims: RSS on Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday said Operation Sindoor was the beginning of justice for the Pahalgam terror strike victims.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

"Beginning of justicefor the victims of PahalgamBehining --'Operation Sindoor', Justice served. Nation supports," RSS national media and publicity department head Sunil Ambekar said in a post in X.

"Jai Hind. Long live mother India," he added.