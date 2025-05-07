BJP leaders hail Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was proud of the armed forces following the 'Operation Sindoor'.

He said the operation is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of the innocent brothers in Pahalgam. He also added that the Modi government is resolute in giving a befitting response to any attack on India and its people, affirming that Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

Like Minister Amit Shah, other BJP leaders also praised the Indian armed forces for executing 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), stating that the 'new India' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is both capable and determined to uproot terrorism.