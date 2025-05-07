BJP leaders hail Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was proud of the armed forces following the 'Operation Sindoor'.
He said the operation is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of the innocent brothers in Pahalgam. He also added that the Modi government is resolute in giving a befitting response to any attack on India and its people, affirming that Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.
Like Minister Amit Shah, other BJP leaders also praised the Indian armed forces for executing 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), stating that the 'new India' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is both capable and determined to uproot terrorism.
The reactions come following missile strikes by Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke.
In a post on X, Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda said, "India's message on Pahalgam - If you provoke us, we will not spare you."
He noted that Prime Minister Modi had declared that those who attack the soul of India would face severe punishment.
"India is both capable and resolute to uproot terrorism. We will eradicate the menace of terrorism," he added.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to the bravery and courage of the armed forces, stating that India had avenged the Pahalgam terror strike with 'Operation Sindoor'.
"We said terrorists ko 'mitti mein mila denge', and look, we've done it. Pahalgam (terror strike) avenged," he said in a Hindi post on X.
"This is a capable, empowered, competent, and powerful India moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India today knows how to protect itself and how to give a befitting reply," Pradhan added.
"Jai Hind - Jai Hind ki Sena," he said, affirming that India had once again proven its commitment to zero tolerance against terrorism.
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also lauded the armed forces, saying their action resonated with the "spirit of New India".
"Salute to the Indian Armed Forces - the steel shield of Bharat! They have done it! Your courage speaks louder than words, and your actions echo the spirit of New India. Bharat has avenged the Pehalgam Terrorist Attack!" he said in a post on X.
In a veiled message to Pakistan, the BJP posted in Hindi on X "This is new India. It will enter your home and strike as well."