Gujarat’s pride, nation’s hero: Vadodara’s Sophia Qureshi becomes face of Operation Sindoor

AHMEDABAD: Early this morning (7 May 2025), the Indian Air Force struck nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, killing several militants.

The Indian Army confirmed the operation's success in a press conference, where two women officers, including Gujarat’s own Colonel Sophia Qureshi, briefed the media. Colonel Qureshi, who hails from Vadodara, has emerged as a source of pride for her home state, with her former department at M.S. University’s Science Faculty celebrating the moment by distributing sweets.

Born in Vadodara, Colonel Sophia Qureshi is making waves as a distinguished officer in the Indian Army. A graduate of the University of Baroda, she completed her B.Sc. (1992–1995) and M.Sc. in Biochemistry (1995–1997) from the M.S. Science Faculty.

To honour her achievements, faculty members recently celebrated by sharing sweets. Her family also held a press conference, recounting her journey marked by dedication and sacrifice.

“My grandfather served in the Indian Army, my father served in the Army, and Sophia continued that legacy,” said her brother, Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi.

“She studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya, completed her graduation and PhD coursework at MS University in Vadodara, and even worked as an assistant lecturer,” he added.