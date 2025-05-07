Gujarat’s pride, nation’s hero: Vadodara’s Sophia Qureshi becomes face of Operation Sindoor
AHMEDABAD: Early this morning (7 May 2025), the Indian Air Force struck nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, killing several militants.
The Indian Army confirmed the operation's success in a press conference, where two women officers, including Gujarat’s own Colonel Sophia Qureshi, briefed the media. Colonel Qureshi, who hails from Vadodara, has emerged as a source of pride for her home state, with her former department at M.S. University’s Science Faculty celebrating the moment by distributing sweets.
Born in Vadodara, Colonel Sophia Qureshi is making waves as a distinguished officer in the Indian Army. A graduate of the University of Baroda, she completed her B.Sc. (1992–1995) and M.Sc. in Biochemistry (1995–1997) from the M.S. Science Faculty.
To honour her achievements, faculty members recently celebrated by sharing sweets. Her family also held a press conference, recounting her journey marked by dedication and sacrifice.
“My grandfather served in the Indian Army, my father served in the Army, and Sophia continued that legacy,” said her brother, Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi.
“She studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya, completed her graduation and PhD coursework at MS University in Vadodara, and even worked as an assistant lecturer,” he added.
Qureshi further revealed, “My other sister, Saina Qureshi, was also passionate about joining the Army but couldn’t qualify due to her low weight.” Reflecting on a turning point in Sophia’s life, he said, “While pursuing her PhD, Sophia saw the Indian Army’s Short Service Commission advertisement offering temporary commissions to women. Despite having just a year left to complete her PhD, she chose to leave it behind and join the Army to serve the nation.”
He added that the family's dedication to the forces continues: “My daughter is also preparing to join the Army.”
Sophia’s father, Tajuddin Qureshi, expressed deep pride in his daughter’s achievements. “We are proud Indians first, before being Hindus or Muslims,” he said. “My daughter always dreamed of serving the nation, and today, it feels like she has fulfilled that dream.”
Currently serving as a Colonel, Qureshi commands the team India sent for the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission and has been selected as one of its key trainers.
Her peacekeeping journey began in 2006 with the United Nations Congo Peace Mission, and over the last six years, she has played a pivotal role in Peacekeeping Operations (PKOs). According to reports, Qureshi, who is married to a Major in the Mechanised Infantry, has a son.
Although she had enrolled for a PhD before joining the Army, her service has since become her true calling. Reports say Colonel Sophia Qureshi made history by leading a 40-member Indian Army contingent at 'Force 18', a joint military exercise involving 18 nations in Pune.
She also stood out as the only woman military officer representing India at the multinational event.