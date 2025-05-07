J-K border residents shifted to safer zones amid Pak shelling

JAMMU: Hundreds of residents along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) here were evacuated to safer zones on Wednesday as authorities chalked out countermeasures to safeguard civilians from Pakistani shelling.

As many as 12 people, including four children and two women, were killed and over 50 injured when the Pakistan army pounded forward villages in Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region and Baramulla and Kupwara in north Kashmir with artillery and mortar shelling earlier during the day.

The shelling from across the border started shortly after Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to avenge the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam that had left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

"Though there was no cross-border firing in our village, we have been told to shift to ITI College in R S Pura where necessary arrangements have been made by the government for our lodgment in view of the prevailing tense situation," Liaqat Ali, a resident of Jorian village near the IB, told PTI.

Ali said the village had suffered immensely and had even been burned to the ground in the past by Pakistani shelling.