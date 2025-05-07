Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam terror attack victim's wife in Indore says, 'complete justice remains undone'

BHOPAL: Hours after Operation Sindoor, Jenifer Nathaniel, wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Sushil Nathaniel, said, "complete justice remains undone until the four terrorists who shot dead my husband and other tourists are gunned down publicly".

Jenifer Nathaniel is an Indore-based school teacher, and her slain husband was a LIC branch manager.

“I came to know about the aerial strikes on the terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK at 6 am. We knew our government would avenge the attack, but justice for us remains incomplete. Those four terrorists need to be gunned down publicly by our security forces. We need to see the terror of dying on their faces just like us,” she said.

“Those who indoctrinate, brainwash and guide men to become terrorists need to be eliminated. It seems to have been done by our forces a few hours back,” she said.

“I still remember the anger in the eyes of the army jawans who safely shifted the families (of those who lost their loved ones) on April 22 from Pahalgam. The anger spoke volumes that our jawans were focused on avenging the Pahalgam killings. It has partially been completed.”

Jenifer had visited Kashmir along with her husband Sushil Nathaniel, daughter Akanksha and son Austin on a vacation trip. Sushil Nathaniel was the lone Christian to have been gunned down by the four terrorists on April 22.