Post Operation Sindoor, Kartarpur corridor closed, no beating retreat ceremony at Attari border

CHANDIGARH: Following Operation Sindoor, the Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab to the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur in Pakistan has been closed for pilgrims. The beating retreat ceremony at the Attari border near Amritsar has also been cancelled until further notice.

India had conducted Operation Sindoor early on Wednesday morning carrying out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (P0K).

Sources said around 100 Sikh devotees, who had reached the Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday morning to go to the Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Kartarpur, were asked to return home after a wait of an hour-and-a-half at the integrated check post.

The pilgrims had reached the corridor amid apprehensions that they would not be allowed to cross over to Pakistan due to the conflict underway since the wee hours. "Officials told us that the situation is not conducive and advised us to return. National interest is above all," said one of the devotees on condition of anonymity.