'Precision strike, on expected lines': Defence experts on Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Defence experts on Wednesday hailed the missile strikes carried out by Indian armed forces under 'Operation Sindoor' as a "precision strike" against terror infrastructure and said the action was very much on "expected lines."

Some experts also said the action by India would serve as a lesson to Pakistan and warn them that they "should not go beyond this."

In retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

Brig Rahul Bhonsle (retd), a strategic affairs expert from Security Risks Asia, said the strike was on expected lines give the preceding chain of events.

"It was expected, as the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Defence Minister had indicated earlier that terrorists and terror infrastructure will be found and hit. So, Operation Sindoor is a result of that," he told PTI.