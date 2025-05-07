UK PM Keir Starmer calls for dialogue, de-escalation amid India-Pak tensions

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday said that the UK is engaging with both India and Pakistan to push for dialogue and de-escalation after Indian military strikes on terror targets in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor.

Opening the Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons, Starmer raised the issue of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

His remarks came soon after Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a statement to say he had been in contact with his counterparts in both countries to urge 'restraint'.

"Rising tensions between India and Pakistan will be of serious concern for many across Britain," Starmer told Parliament.

"We are engaging urgently with both countries, as well as other international partners, encouraging dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians," he said.

Lammy in his statement reiterated the UK's "serious concern" caused by tensions between India and Pakistan.

"The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward," said Lammy.