Centre asks OTT, other media streaming platforms to take down Pakistan-origin content

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting on Thursday asked the Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers and media streaming intermediaries to stop airing content, including films, songs, and podcasts having origins in Pakistan with “immediate effect.”

Referring to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the ministry's note said, “In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect.”

The ministry’s advisory also mentioned the Pahalgam incident in which 26 tourists were gunned down.