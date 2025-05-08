Explained: Operation Sindoor aftermath and how it has impacted flights in India

Fearing potential retaliation post these strikes, the Indian government suspended operations at critical airports in the North, Northwest, and Central regions of the country.

Which airports are affected?

The closure impacts airports in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and the Delhi NCR region. Notable airports shut down include:

J&K & Ladakh : Leh, Thoise, Srinagar, Jammu

Punjab : Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Chandigarh.

Himachal Pradesh : Dharamshala, Shimla, Bhuntar, Gaggal

Rajasthan : Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh, Bikaner

Gujarat : Bhuj, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Mundra, Kandla, Keshod

Others: Hindon (Delhi NCR), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)

Airlines expect the disruption to last at least until 5:29 AM on May 10, though airport sources hint it may continue longer.

How are airlines responding?

Major airlines have rolled out large-scale cancellations and advisories:

IndiGo has suspended 165 daily flights, including those from Amritsar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Gwalior, Jammu, Jodhpur, Leh, and Srinagar.

Air India has cancelled flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.

SpiceJet has stopped operations in Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla, and Amritsar.

Akasa Air has cancelled flights from Srinagar.

Passengers holding tickets for these routes have been offered full refunds.

Impact on flyers

Travellers are experiencing severe stress due to abrupt cancellations, particularly those with connecting flights. Entire itineraries are being disrupted when the primary leg of the journey is cancelled, as seen in multiple cases.

R Sushmita, travelling from Himachal to Nagpur via Chandigarh and Delhi, had to reroute by train to Delhi due to a cancelled Air India flight. Fortunately, Air India issued a fresh ticket at no extra cost.

Piyush Sawarkar, stuck in Leh with his family, tweeted for help after his Indigo flight to Mumbai was cancelled. Like many others, he received a standard airline response requesting his PNR via direct message.

Social media platforms of airlines have been flooded with similar distress calls, and many passengers are still awaiting clarity and rebooking options.

A necessary safety measure

According to Captain CS Randhawa, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots Association, while the inconvenience is considerable, the move was necessary from a national security perspective.

"The government wants flyers to stay safe. Closure of air force bases won’t impact the public directly since civilian aircraft don’t usually operate there," he said.

However, international carriers are significantly affected.

"To avoid Pakistani airspace, flights from the Gulf to Delhi are forced to take detours. For instance, British Airways, Air France, and KLM from Delhi are heading towards Mumbai and then rerouting through Turkey, with longer flight paths and additional operational costs," he explained.