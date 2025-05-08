Explosions, mysterious missile-like objects, blackouts create panic in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A blackout at 1.30 am and shells of missile-like cylindrical objects being discovered set off panic among people at Jethuwal village in Kathunanagal area on the Amritsar-Batala road in Amritsar on Thursday.

Punjab is on high alert amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after India carried out Operation Sindoor - multiple strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir on the small hours of Wednesday. India launched Operation Sindoor in reply to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 which claimed 26 lives.

Sources said that missile-like cylindrical devices were found scattered at different places in the Jethuwal village by the residents.

"The parts of missile-like object fell at around 1.30 am," said the villagers. However, they added no loss of life or property was reported.

The object was found in the fields of one Baldev Singh and Makhan Singh.

"There was no explosion as such. Nor was there any impact on the ground. The police and the forensic teams are examining it. The army officers have also been informed about the object," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, sometime around 1.30 am, a series of explosions were heard by residents in Amritsar.

"Three explosions were heard around 1.30 AM in the holy city creating panic. However, the district administration issued a statement indicating that there is nothing to panic and a blackout has been implemented.

A senior police officer said that though the sounds of explosions were heard there was no damages reported anywhere in the city.