Explosions, mysterious missile-like objects, blackouts create panic in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A blackout at 1.30 am and shells of missile-like cylindrical objects being discovered set off panic among people at Jethuwal village in Kathunanagal area on the Amritsar-Batala road in Amritsar on Thursday.
Punjab is on high alert amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after India carried out Operation Sindoor - multiple strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir on the small hours of Wednesday. India launched Operation Sindoor in reply to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 which claimed 26 lives.
Sources said that missile-like cylindrical devices were found scattered at different places in the Jethuwal village by the residents.
"The parts of missile-like object fell at around 1.30 am," said the villagers. However, they added no loss of life or property was reported.
The object was found in the fields of one Baldev Singh and Makhan Singh.
"There was no explosion as such. Nor was there any impact on the ground. The police and the forensic teams are examining it. The army officers have also been informed about the object," a senior police officer said.
Meanwhile, sometime around 1.30 am, a series of explosions were heard by residents in Amritsar.
"Three explosions were heard around 1.30 AM in the holy city creating panic. However, the district administration issued a statement indicating that there is nothing to panic and a blackout has been implemented.
A senior police officer said that though the sounds of explosions were heard there was no damages reported anywhere in the city.
Against this backdrop, a white colour, geyser-like cylindrical object was recovered from Ghagwal village in Dasuaya of Hoshiarpur district. Wires were found projecting out of the object. This device fell inside the compund of the house of one Ashok Kumar on May 7. The explosion was so loud that even the villagers woke up. The police, upon information, arrived and took the object under their possession.
Also a part of a missile shell was spotted at Makhan Windi, which is near Jethuwal village in Amritsar and another object was found at Pandher village.
Blackout in Gurdaspur
The Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur has issued orders stating that from May 8 till further orders there will be blackout in the district from 9 pm till 5 am.
Leaves cancelled for Punjab police
The Punjab police has cancelled the leaves of all police personnel and officers with immediate effect.
Sources said that leaves would be granted only under "extraordinary" circumstances. The order issued by the DGP's office read: "Leaves should be granted only in special circumstances with the approval of the competent authority."
Sources said that the police personnel would keep an eye on rumour-mongering, hoarding, besides helping the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in case of eventuality and maintaining liaison with the Border Security Force (BSF) for helping civilians in the border districts and maintain law and order besides assisting the Defence forces.
Further, the Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Chandigarh, also cancelled the leaves of all medical officers with immediate effect and directed them to remain available for emergency duty round the clock.
All schools in six border districts of Punjab — Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran have also been shut until further orders.