India thwarts Pakistan missile strikes, neutralises air defence system in Lahore

Indian armed forces on Thursday thwarted Pakistan’s overnight attempt to strike multiple military targets in northern and western India with drones and missiles, and destroyed a key air defence system in Lahore.

The Defence Ministry said Indian forces responded to Pakistan’s missile strikes by targeting and destroying several of its air defence radars and systems across multiple locations.

"Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," the ministry said in a statement.

The Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, they said.

"These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," it said.

The escalation comes a day after India's armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The attack killed 100 terrorists, according to the government.