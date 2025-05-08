Family proud of Belagavi's daughter-in-law Col Sofia Qureshi who unveiled Operation Sindoor's success

BELAGAVI: The press briefing on Operation Sindoor by two women Army officers, Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, reflects the power which women wield in the country's armed forces. The duo effectively explained the counter attack by Indian forces in response to the terrorist attack which led to the killing of 26 Indians in Pahalgam.

Col Sofia Qureshi, a 1999 commissioned officer, has served the Indian Army for over three decades, gaining praise for her uncompromising attitude and fearless endeavours. Her extensive years of experience include a number of high-profile postings, with her remarkable contribution to the Congo peacekeeping mission in 2006, when she represented India with pride on the world stage, standing out.

A resident of Baroda, Sofia is connected to Belagavi as she has married Col Tajuddin Bagewadi of Konnur village in Gokak taluk. Sofia visits the village at regular intervals. The couple, who had a love marriage in 2015, are both serving officers in the Indian Army. Together, they represent a remarkable story of love, service, and patriotism — a true embodiment of commitment to the nation.