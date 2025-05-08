Flyers asked to reach airports three hours in advance for enhanced security checks

DELHI: Multiple airlines have asked flyers to reach their respective airports at least three hours in advance to facilitate enhanced security checks mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation.

In a statement, Spicejet said, "In light of enhanced security measures across all airports, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to departure to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process."

Air India also released a statement saying, "In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding."