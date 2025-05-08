India hits Lahore after Jammu comes under attack

India has hit Lahore a little while after a thwarted targeted attack on Jammu airport.
The attacks were attempted using drones, reports said.
The Jammu airport also houses an Indian Air Force station.
Eight missiles from Pakistan directed at Jammu's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia were also intercepted and neutralised, armed forces said.
The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in a tweet confirmed that "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir" were targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones.
The Press Trust of India reported that blasts triggered panic in Jammu.
As soon as the first two explosions went off, electricity was cut and the city plunged into darkness.
Officials in Jammu said countermeasures hae been employed and the Pakistani drones were downed by the Indian anti-drone system.
One eyewitness reported seeing a drone dropping outside the Jammu airport.
Pakistan troops have also resorted to increased shelling along the Line of Control in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, it was reported.
The Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district and Boniyar sector of Baramulla came under Pakistan fire.
Army sources also said drones, confirmed to be hostile, were sighted at multiple places along India's western front. The Indian air defence systems were effectively engaging them, they confirmed.
There was also a loud sound, likely of shelling, in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.
Blackouts are on in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Sriganganagar.
The developments after India thwarted Pakistan’s overnight attempt to strike multiple military targets in northern and western India with drones and missiles.
A key air defence system in Lahore was also destroyed, India's Defence Ministry said.
This was in response to Pakistan's missile strikes.
The Pakistani military had attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, they said.