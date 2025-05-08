Operation Sindoor: IC-814 hijacking mastermind Rauf Azhar killed, say officials

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Indian agencies on Thursday confirmed that UN-designated terrorist and founder of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Masood Azhars brother Abdul Rauf Azhar alias Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar was killed.

Azhar, who is also known to be the mastermind of IC-814 hijacking, was killed in the Indian airstrikes on the Bahawalpur terror hideout.

Terming this a massive success, officials in the agencies said that among those reportedly eliminated in the air strikes is Abdul Rauf Azhar, he operational head of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and a central figure in international jihadist networks.

In the Punjab province, the Indian armed forces carried out air strikes in JeM’s Bahawalpur main centre and Lashkar-e-Taiba's headquarters Muridke and destroyed them, which have for long spilled Indian blood and inflicted injuries upon India.

The officials said, on Wednesday the Indian strikes had killed 10 family members of Masood Azhar in the Bahawalpur strikes, including his sister and brother-in-law and in this regard the JeM had released a statement, but didn’t mention the name of Rauf Azhar.