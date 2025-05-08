Police slam fake news on Poonch shelling victim Maulana Iqbal, call him respected figure with no terror link

SRINAGAR: Police have denied claims made by some TV channels that Maulana Mohammad Iqbal was a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant and was killed in Indian military strike in Kotli, PoK.

They confirmed that Iqbal was killed in Pakistani artillery shelling in Poonch and described him as a respected religious figure with no terror links.

Iqbal, 46, son of Peer Baksh and a resident of village Baila in Tehsil Mandi in Poonch was killed in cross-border shelling by Pakistan while he was at Madrasa Zia-ul-Uloom in Poonch city on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

“It has come to the notice of Poonch Police that certain media channels and social media platforms are circulating baseless and misleading reports regarding the death of Maulana Mohammad Iqbal,” the spokesperson said.

“Misreporting of such sensitive incidents not only causes unnecessary panic but also disrespects the dignity of the deceased and the sentiments of the bereaved family,” the spokesperson added.