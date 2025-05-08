Rahul Gandhi demands detailed briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’, special Parliamentary session

NEW DELHI: At the all-party meeting convened by the Centre on the ‘Operation Sindoor’, Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi demanded that the government should give a detailed briefing on the situation to demonstrate a united national response to the crisis, said sources.

Citing the 1999 Kargil War, Gandhi said that the Indian government briefed all political parties in an all-party meeting at that time on the Pakistani intrusion.

Gandhi also reiterated his support for the armed forces and backed the government's anti-terror action.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who briefed the political parties about the success of the anti-terror operation meeting, told them that certain confidential information cannot be shared outside in the interest of national security.

While speaking about the anti-terror operation launched by India to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh asserted that the ‘intended objectives have been obtained by the operation and India has no interest in further escalation. However, in the event of any misadventure by Pakistan, India will give a befitting reply, he said, according to sources.

While the Opposition MPs questioned the minister on the absence of a detailed presentation of the operation, Singh said, “We did not have a presentation since it is an ongoing operation”.