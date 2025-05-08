UP Congress chief Ajay Rai booked for Rafale remarks after Pahalgam attack; remarks aired by Pakistani media spark outrage

LUCKNOW: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai courted controversy after mocking Rafale jets and questioning the government's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting an FIR in Varanasi as his remarks were picked up by Pakistani media and widely criticised.
The FIR was registered at Chetganj police station after video footage showing him tying a lemon and chilli to a toy airplane—ridiculing the Rafale—went viral.
The controversial remarks were made by Rai on May 4, when he questioned the effectiveness of Rafale jets in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam attack. The case was registered by Pradeep Gupta, president of the Rashtrawadi Hindu Shakti Vahini.
The FIR against Rai includes charges under Section 107(1) for disturbing public peace, and Section 353(2) for spreading false information and broadcasting shocking news. If convicted, Rai could face up to two years in jail or a fine.
Rai had asked, “Has this Rafale come to hang lemons”, mocking a previous superstition-linked ritual involving the fighter jet. While expressing concern over the delay in deploying the Rafale, he also urged the government to act swiftly against terrorism. Rai had further emphasised that families of victims who died in the Pahalgam attack were demanding justice and military action.
Meanwhile, the BJP quickly responded to Rai’s remarks, accusing him of insulting India’s military. According to BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla, Rai’s comments were influenced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and were being exploited by Pakistani media to undermine India’s defence capabilities.
Various political leaders, especially from the BJP, labelled Rai’s comments as an attack on national security. Pakistani media reportedly seized the opportunity to broadcast Rai’s statement, using it in a segment that mocked India’s military strength. A news channel aired the clip during prime time with the headline: “Rafale planes are tied with lemons and chilies and parked in the hangar.”
This coverage sparked outrage in India, with critics accusing Rai of playing into Pakistan’s propaganda.
However, following Operation Sindoor, Ajay Rai—initially critical of the government’s delayed response—praised the Indian Armed Forces for their strength and courage.