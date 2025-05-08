UP Congress chief Ajay Rai booked for Rafale remarks after Pahalgam attack; remarks aired by Pakistani media spark outrage

LUCKNOW: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai courted controversy after mocking Rafale jets and questioning the government's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting an FIR in Varanasi as his remarks were picked up by Pakistani media and widely criticised.

The FIR was registered at Chetganj police station after video footage showing him tying a lemon and chilli to a toy airplane—ridiculing the Rafale—went viral.

The controversial remarks were made by Rai on May 4, when he questioned the effectiveness of Rafale jets in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam attack. The case was registered by Pradeep Gupta, president of the Rashtrawadi Hindu Shakti Vahini.

The FIR against Rai includes charges under Section 107(1) for disturbing public peace, and Section 353(2) for spreading false information and broadcasting shocking news. If convicted, Rai could face up to two years in jail or a fine.

Rai had asked, “Has this Rafale come to hang lemons”, mocking a previous superstition-linked ritual involving the fighter jet. While expressing concern over the delay in deploying the Rafale, he also urged the government to act swiftly against terrorism. Rai had further emphasised that families of victims who died in the Pahalgam attack were demanding justice and military action.