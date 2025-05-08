X begins blocking of 8,000 accounts in India after Centre warns of penalties

NEW DELHI: In response to executive orders from the Indian government, social media platform ‘X’ has started blocking over 8,000 accounts in India. The move comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

The micro-blogging site swung into action after the government’s warning of significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees in case of non-compliance.

In a post on ‘X’, the Global Government Affairs team, late Thursday evening, said that after the orders, it had begun restricting the accounts. However, it conveyed its reservations.

To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone, it added.

“X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees. The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organizations and prominent X users... We have begun that process. However, we disagree with the Indian government’s demands,” the post read.

No immediate response from the government was available.