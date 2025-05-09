Akhilesh Yadav urges calm, cautions against fake news amid India-Pakistan tension

He called on people to remain calm and avoid circulating unverified news, warning that such misinformation could be part of a deliberate attempt by hostile forces to create instability.

"This is a time of crisis that demands heightened wisdom," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote in Hindi. "I appeal to all fellow citizens: do not believe or forward any unverified news. These could be lies spread by the enemies of the nation as part of a conspiracy. Do not be misled or provoked."

Yadav stressed the need for individual responsibility and composure, urging everyone to stay level-headed and promote peace.

"Be responsible in your actions. Stay calm and encourage others to do the same. Let us show unity in this time of adversity. Jai Hind!" he concluded.