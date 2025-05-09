Centre fast-tracks power line approval for Pakal Dul project weeks after suspending Indus Waters Treaty

NEW DELHI: The Union Government has approved the establishment of an electricity transmission line for the upcoming 1,000 MW (one gigawatt) Pakal Dul hydropower project on the Marusudar river -- a tributary of the Chenab River -- in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes after India put the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack carried out by a Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit.

The government's decision to approve the setup of the electricity transmission system in just 40 days is seen as a strategic move to harness more water from the Indus River Basin in the future.

Experts point out that such approvals typically take months or even years, indicating the government's urgency to expedite the process of utilising more water from the Indus River Basin.

The Pakal Dul project will be the largest on any of the rivers in the Indus Basin, featuring a significantly larger storage system to generate more electricity. It is expected to be commissioned by September 2026. The transmission lines will traverse 21 villages in the Kishtwar district.

The approval notification was issued on 5 May, just days before 'Operation Sindoor', a military action targeting terrorist infrastructure across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.