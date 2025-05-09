Delhi HC closes case after Ramdev pledges no more offensive remarks against Rooh Afza

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday closed a case after Yoga guru Ramdev pledged not to pass any further disparaging remarks against Hamdard's Rooh Afza.

Justice Amit Bansal said the averments of Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Ltd in their affidavits were binding on them and decreed the suit in favour of Hamdard National Foundation India.

The court had previously ordered removal of the controversial online content and asked Ramdev and Patanjali to file their undertaking.

The court passed the order while dealing with a lawsuit by Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev and his Patanjali Foods Ltd over the controversial remarks.

Hamdard claimed while promoting Patanjali's "gulab sharbat", Ramdev alleged the money earned from Hamdard's Rooh Afza was used to build madrasas and mosques.