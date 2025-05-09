Government debunks social media claims of attacks in Rajouri, Jalandhar as fake news

The Indian government on Friday refuted widespread claims circulating on social media regarding a suicide attack on an Army brigade in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and a drone strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, labelling them as "fake news."

According to the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check Unit, there was no “fidayeen” or suicide attack on any Army cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, a viral video suggesting a drone attack in Jalandhar was confirmed to actually show a farm fire. This was verified by the district collector of Jalandhar, who classified the claim as disinformation.