India downs Pakistan's elite fighter jet, takes F-16 pilot into custody

NEW DELHI: Amid high tensions between India and Pakistan, a Pakistani F-16 pilot is said to have been taken into custody after the Indian SAM (Surface-to-Air Missile) system shot down the fighter jet near the Sargodha Air Base in Pakistan.

There are unconfirmed reports of the downing of Pakistan’s JF-17—a fourth-generation, lightweight, single-engine, multirole combat aircraft amid the ongoing ‘Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including a Nepalese citizen.

Meanwhile, a Chinese-made PL-15 active radar-guided air-to-air (AAM) long-range missile was recovered in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. The missile is believed to have been fired from a JF-17.

The downing of Pakistan’s fighter jets comes amid a barrage of drone and missile attacks launched from Pakistan, which targeted military bases in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur—areas in close proximity to the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).