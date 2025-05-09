International community should urge Pakistan to take 'off-ramp' to de-escalate: India’s envoy to UK

India's response to Pakistan's original conflict escalation with the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam last month was "precise, targeted" and focussed solely on terror infrastructure but Pakistan has chosen to continue to escalate the matter instead of taking an "off-ramp" to end the crisis, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK has said.

Vikram Doraiswami was interviewed by a series of UK media outlets on Thursday to present India's stance on the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

He told 'Sky News' that the international community can intervene by pointing out the opportunity for an off-ramp to Pakistan. He also displayed an image live on air of US-designated terrorist Abdur Rauf leading prayers for the terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor, also presented during a briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Mistry in New Delhi.

"Everybody knows that for the last 30 years, Pakistan has used this (terrorism) as a means of sub-critical warfare against India," the envoy said.