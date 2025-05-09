'It's all bunk': World Bank dismisses speculation that it can fix Indus Waters Treaty crisis

In another setback for Pakistan regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, the World Bank, which mediated the agreement between India and Pakistan, has dismissed rumours that it will intervene to resolve the current crisis relating to the treaty.

Ajaypal Singh "Ajay" Banga, the president of the World Bank Group, clarified that the World Bank has no role beyond being a facilitator.

Banga's full statement was shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Press Information Bureau. He remarked, “There’s a lot of speculation in the media about how the World Bank will step in and solve the problem, but it’s all bunk. The World Bank’s role is merely as a facilitator.”

Banga, an Indian-American business executive, is visiting India to attend events in Uttar Pradesh. He met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.