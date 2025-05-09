RSS leaders congratulate central government and armed forces for Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come out in support of Operation Sindoor and decisive actions being taken by the Indian army against the terrorist outfits in Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.
In a statement issued by the RSS, both RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale said, "We congratulate the central government leadership and our armed forces for decisive 'Operation Sindoor' taken against Pak-sponsored terrorists and their supporting ecosystem following the cowardly attack on unarmed tourists at Pahalgam".
Describing the action serving justice, they (both Bhagwat and Hosabale) further said, "This action to serve justice to aggrieved families and the entire country in the wake of the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists has enhanced self-respect and morale of the whole country".
"We agree that military action being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan is necessary and inevitable for security of the country".
They also declared, "In this hour of national crisis, the entire country stands with government and armed forces in spirit and action."
They also condemned the attacks being carried out by the Pakistani army on religious places and civilian settlement areas located along the border of Bharat. They expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims in these savage, inhuman attacks.
They also appealed to remain cautious against anti-national elements who would try to disturb social harmony.
"In this challenging time, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals to all citizens to ensure full compliance with instructions being given by the government and administration. Along with this, while discharging our sacred civic duty, we all have to be cautious and not let any conspiracy of anti-national forces to succeed in disrupting social unity and harmony", they asserted.
Both the Sangh's top functionaries appealed to the citizens, saying, "All citizens are requested to display their patriotism and be ready to co-operate with the army and civic administration wherever and however required and strengthen all efforts to maintain national unity and security".