RSS leaders congratulate central government and armed forces for Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come out in support of Operation Sindoor and decisive actions being taken by the Indian army against the terrorist outfits in Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a statement issued by the RSS, both RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale said, "We congratulate the central government leadership and our armed forces for decisive 'Operation Sindoor' taken against Pak-sponsored terrorists and their supporting ecosystem following the cowardly attack on unarmed tourists at Pahalgam".

Describing the action serving justice, they (both Bhagwat and Hosabale) further said, "This action to serve justice to aggrieved families and the entire country in the wake of the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists has enhanced self-respect and morale of the whole country".

"We agree that military action being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan is necessary and inevitable for security of the country".