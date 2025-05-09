SC refuses to hear plea over Railway Tatkal ticket booking system

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to get a thorough audit of the IRCTC Tatkal booking system to identify and rectify technological flaws.

Tatkal tickets can be booked a day prior to the train journey and a limited number of seats are offered under this category.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said the petitioner can move the jurisdictional high court with his grievance.

"Go to the high court. You have raised a point. We had another writ petition which said Tatkal should not be there. Now, you are saying there is some issue with regard to Tatkal website itself. Please go to the high court," the bench told the petitioner.

The bench said it wasn't commenting on the merits of the plea.

The plea sought a direction to the authorities concerned to get a thorough audit of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tatkal booking system to identify and rectify the "technological flaws" leading to failure of genuine bookings.

It also sought a direction to the authorities to implement robust cyber-security measures to prevent unauthorised agents and touts from allegedly manipulating the Tatkal booking system through automated bots and illegal software programmes.

The plea said the authorities should be directed to submit a compliance report on the steps taken to prevent exploitation of genuine passengers to ensure transparency in Tatkal ticket booking within a stipulated time frame.