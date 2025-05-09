SC says court can't force state to adopt NEP, rejects plea for implementation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in its order on Friday rejected a PIL filed by a BJP lawyer from Tamil Nadu, seeking direction To Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala government to implement National Education Policy (NEP).

The court noted that it could not compel any state to adopt NEP.

The top court, however also said, we could not pass any order on this petition but, will "examine in appropriate proceedings”.

"Sorry, we can't pass any order. We cannot directly compel a state to adopt a policy like the National Education Policy 2020," said, a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan.

The court clarified that if a state's action or inaction related to the National Education Policy violates any fundamental rights, then it will intervene.

"We do not propose to examine this issue in this writ petition. We believe that the petitioner has nothing to do with the cause he (G S Mani) proposes to espouse. Although he may be from the state of Tamil Nadu, yet on his own admission, he is residing in New Delhi. In such circumstances, this petition stands dismissed," the court said.

The Tamil Nadu-based lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, G S Mani, has filed the PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to implement the Central Government's NEP, Tri-Language Curriculum Policy in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.