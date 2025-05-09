Two dozen CRPF companies being moved to J&K to assist Army, BSF, local police

NEW DELHI: After a high-level security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government has decided to move additional personnel of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) to Jammu & Kashmir amid the warlike situation prevailing between India and Pakistan, officials said on Friday.
In the meeting, which was held after the Border Security Force (BSF) said it had foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, the Home Minister reviewed the prevailing situation along India’s frontiers with Pakistan and airports in the country.
Besides reviewing the overall security situation along the IB with Pakistan, Shah also took stock of the steps taken to beef up security at airports across the country and the deployment status in Jammu & Kashmir, the sources said.
They said the deployment of additional CRPF companies in J&K was discussed and soon more paramilitary forces would be seen assisting the Union territory's police in maintaining law and order across key areas.
In addition to the new deployments, adjustments of existing security forces may take place, potentially requiring more troops, who will guard nakas and districts and be involved in checking, frisking and other key security duties, including handling any potential attack.
Subsequently, the CRPF’s top brass directed its field formations to move more than two dozen of its companies, comprising about 2,400 personnel, to J&K to “bolster” security of the border areas along with the BSF and the Army and also perform law & order duties with the J&K police, the sources said.
In view of this, the CRPF has deferred all transfer and posting orders and has also postponed training courses for its personnel.
It is also learnt that in the meeting Shah asked the Directors General (DGs) of the BSF and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to up their vigil. The CISF protects India's civilian airports, Metro networks and other vital installations.
Those who attended the meeting included Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, the DGs of the BSF, CISF and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).