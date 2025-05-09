Two dozen CRPF companies being moved to J&K to assist Army, BSF, local police

NEW DELHI: After a high-level security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government has decided to move additional personnel of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) to Jammu & Kashmir amid the warlike situation prevailing between India and Pakistan, officials said on Friday.

In the meeting, which was held after the Border Security Force (BSF) said it had foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, the Home Minister reviewed the prevailing situation along India’s frontiers with Pakistan and airports in the country.

Besides reviewing the overall security situation along the IB with Pakistan, Shah also took stock of the steps taken to beef up security at airports across the country and the deployment status in Jammu & Kashmir, the sources said.

They said the deployment of additional CRPF companies in J&K was discussed and soon more paramilitary forces would be seen assisting the Union territory's police in maintaining law and order across key areas.