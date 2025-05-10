Gujarat on high-alert: Ports, airports shut down, blackout imposed in Kutch, 71 villages of Patan district

AHMEDABAD: As a high-alert precaution, blackouts has been imposed in all 71 villages of Santalpur taluka bordering Gujarat's Patan district besides Kutch district on Saturday, while operations at Deen Dayal Port Kandla and Mundra Adani Port have been suspended until further notice, sources said.

Eight airports across Gujarat — Bhuj, Kandla, Keshod, Jamnagar, Naliya, Mundra, Rajkot, and Porbandar — have been closed as a precautionary measure and will remain shut until May 14.

In Jamnagar, the District Collector announced that an emergency situation has been declared following a forecast warning from Air Force Station Jamnagar, prompting authorities to sound sirens and urge citizens to remain indoors and seek safe shelter.

According to a news agency, the Western Railway has suspended night trains traveling to Rajasthan via Bhuj in Gujarat due to security concerns. Several trains have either been halted midway or cancelled.

The Jamnagar Collector said, "The administration has requested all citizens to implement the blackout declared in Jamnagar district from 8:00 PM tonight to 6:00 AM tomorrow. In view of the prevailing war situation, everyone is once again urged to remain completely alert, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay in safe places. A warning siren has been sounded for Jamnagar district. Citizens are advised to take shelter and refrain from moving in public places. The administration is fully prepared to meet any eventuality."

The Patan Collector said on social media platform X, "As a precautionary measure, a blackout will be imposed in all 71 villages of Santalpur taluka, bordering Patan district, today. All citizens are urged to avoid rumors and follow the instructions provided by the administration."