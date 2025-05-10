Gujarat on high-alert: Ports, airports shut down, blackout imposed in Kutch, 71 villages of Patan district

AHMEDABAD: As a high-alert precaution, blackouts has been imposed in all 71 villages of Santalpur taluka bordering Gujarat's Patan district besides Kutch district on Saturday, while operations at Deen Dayal Port Kandla and Mundra Adani Port have been suspended until further notice, sources said.
Eight airports across Gujarat — Bhuj, Kandla, Keshod, Jamnagar, Naliya, Mundra, Rajkot, and Porbandar — have been closed as a precautionary measure and will remain shut until May 14.
In Jamnagar, the District Collector announced that an emergency situation has been declared following a forecast warning from Air Force Station Jamnagar, prompting authorities to sound sirens and urge citizens to remain indoors and seek safe shelter.
According to a news agency, the Western Railway has suspended night trains traveling to Rajasthan via Bhuj in Gujarat due to security concerns. Several trains have either been halted midway or cancelled.
The Jamnagar Collector said, "The administration has requested all citizens to implement the blackout declared in Jamnagar district from 8:00 PM tonight to 6:00 AM tomorrow. In view of the prevailing war situation, everyone is once again urged to remain completely alert, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay in safe places. A warning siren has been sounded for Jamnagar district. Citizens are advised to take shelter and refrain from moving in public places. The administration is fully prepared to meet any eventuality."
The Patan Collector said on social media platform X, "As a precautionary measure, a blackout will be imposed in all 71 villages of Santalpur taluka, bordering Patan district, today. All citizens are urged to avoid rumors and follow the instructions provided by the administration."
The Kutch Collector said, "A blackout has been declared in Kutch district from 7 PM tonight to 6 AM tomorrow. The district administration requests everyone to implement it voluntarily."
In a review meeting held via video conference on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel assured that the state government has sufficient stocks of essential commodities, medicines, fuel, and other supplies. The meeting, attended by administrative officials from all districts, emphasized that border districts could directly contact the state government for additional resources if needed.
CM Patel also directed that secretaries assigned to border districts offer guidance to local administrations. The meeting, held at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar, included Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghvi and Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi. It focused on the safety of citizens, especially in border areas, with CM Patel reviewing preparedness in districts like Banaskantha, Kutch, Patan, and Jamnagar.
To ensure effective communication, the CM instructed officials to ready satellite phones, wireless systems, and walkie-talkies. He also directed the strengthening of evacuation plans for vulnerable border villages, with accessible shelters and transport arrangements for smooth relocations.
Additionally, Patel called for the Road Construction Department to remain on high alert in border districts, ensuring quick road repairs if necessary. Updates from various departments highlighted ongoing efforts: food stock levels are being monitored, while health services are bolstered with medical staff and ambulances stationed at key locations. Blood donation camps are being organized to secure sufficient blood supplies.