Let there be light: Blackout lifted in Gujarat border areas after India-Pakistan ceasefire

AHMEDABAD: A blackout enforced across Gujarat’s border districts was lifted on Saturday following a sudden ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. The temporary shutdown came after a wave of drone incursions and cross-border strikes heightened tensions in the region.

The flare-up began early on May 8, when the Indian Army shot down a suspected Pakistani drone over an empty plot in East Kutch, scattering debris across nearby fields.

Authorities immediately launched an investigation to confirm whether the object was a drone or a missile, deepening anxiety along the already volatile frontier.

According to sources, the Army had intercepted a total of five drones near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Two of them were brought down in Abdasa taluka, one intercepted earlier, and another shot down in Lakhpat, where locals reported hearing a loud explosion. A broken drone was also found in an empty plot in Adipur, while another was downed near Nagore in Bhuj taluka.