‘Let’s not bring morale down,’ says SC on women short service officers

NEW DELHI: Taking a humanitarian approach, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre not to discharge from service the Short Service Commission (SSC) women Army officers, challenging the denial of permanent commission (PC) to them, asking not to “bring their morale down” in “the prevailing situation”.

“In the prevailing situation let’s not bring their (Short Service Commission women Army officers) morale down. They are brilliant officers, you can use their services somewhere else. This is not the time that they are asked to roam around in the Supreme Court. They have a better place to be and serve the country,” said, a two-judge bench of the apex court,

The court, which was hearing a batch of pleas filed by 69 officers challenging the denial of PC , fixed the matter for further hearing to August.