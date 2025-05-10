Pakistan ceasefire breach triggers blackouts, security measures in border areas of Punjab, Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Within hours of India and Pakistan declaring a ceasefire, the neighbouring country unilaterally broke the peace by indulging in shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following this, blackouts were re-imposed in several districts of Punjab, as well as in Ambala, Haryana, which houses a key air force base.

Sources said complete blackouts were suddenly imposed as a precautionary measure in six border districts of Punjab—Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur, and Fazilka—after local administrations were alerted about ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.