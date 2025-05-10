Missile debris found in Haryana's Sirsa, Punjab's Jalandhar; tension prevails in border districts

CHANDIGARH: The remnants of missile-like objects were found at two places in the fields of Sirsa in Haryana after possible air strike attempt by Pakistan was thwarted. Also missile-type objects were found at many places in Jalandhar in Punjab.

Meanwhile many drones were neutralized in Amritsar.

Sources said that debris of missile-like objects were found at two places namely, Rania Chungi Khajakhera and Firozabad Chaksaheba in the fields near the Air Force station in Sirsa district.

The teams of Indian Air Force and district police reached both the spots, collected the debris and took it away.

In Firozabad, the pieces were found near a gurdwara. The debris found at both sites resembled broken metallic parts, and both locations are about 16 km apart.

The local people claimed that on Friday night they reportedly saw an object descending from the sky before a sudden explosion. The officials are tight-lipped on the issue and have not provided any further details yet.

A loud explosion was heard past Friday midnight around 12:15 am thus triggering panic among residents. Soon after the blast, an increased activity of the Indian Air Force and police teams was observed across the city.

Adding to the confusion, another loud blast was heard in Sirsa around 8 am on Saturday morning.

While the residents of Kangniwal village near Adampur in Jalandhar of Punjab woke up around 1:30 am by hearing a loud sound. They claimed that when they went outside, they saw debris of missile like objects. A car parked outside a house was damaged, and a water tank in another house developed cracks.

Also, debris were found at Rampur Khalian village near Phagwara, where an 8-foot-deep crater was created in the fields and at Mand Maur village near Kartarpur this morning.