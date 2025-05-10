Rajasthan mothers name newborns after Army Operation 'Sindoor,' amid Indo-Pak tensions

JAIPUR: Amid rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, patriotism is finding a unique expression in Rajasthan. Inspired by the Indian Army’s recent counter-terrorism initiative, 'Operation Sindoor', several families in the state are naming their newborns after the operation.

At the Government Hospital in Nawalgarh, Jhunjhunu district, three babies have already been named 'Sindoor'. The move comes as a symbolic tribute to the army and the sacrifices of soldiers and their families following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

Seema, a new mother at the hospital, expressed her pride, saying, “This name will always inspire my son to love his country.” The child’s grandmother added, “We lost many of our bravehearts in the attack. I will send my grandson to the army so he can serve the nation.”

Sanju, a resident of Jhajhar village, also named her son 'Sindoor'. “I gave birth four days ago. My dream is that my son grows up to protect the country. Our mothers and sisters lost their sindoor (symbol of marriage) in the Pahalgam attack. The Indian Army has given a befitting reply through Operation Sindoor,” she said.

Similarly, Kanchan from Kasairu village named her newborn daughter 'Sindoor' on Friday. “This is my tribute to Operation Sindoor. The army has responded courageously to Pakistan’s cowardly act,” she said.

Dr. Jitendra Chaudhary, a doctor at the hospital, said, “The parents of three newborns have named their children after Operation Sindoor. This reflects the deep patriotic sentiment among the people. The pain of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam still lingers.”