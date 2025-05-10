Rajasthan mothers name newborns after Army Operation 'Sindoor,' amid Indo-Pak tensions

JAIPUR: Amid rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, patriotism is finding a unique expression in Rajasthan. Inspired by the Indian Army’s recent counter-terrorism initiative, 'Operation Sindoor', several families in the state are naming their newborns after the operation.
At the Government Hospital in Nawalgarh, Jhunjhunu district, three babies have already been named 'Sindoor'. The move comes as a symbolic tribute to the army and the sacrifices of soldiers and their families following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.
Seema, a new mother at the hospital, expressed her pride, saying, “This name will always inspire my son to love his country.” The child’s grandmother added, “We lost many of our bravehearts in the attack. I will send my grandson to the army so he can serve the nation.”
Sanju, a resident of Jhajhar village, also named her son 'Sindoor'. “I gave birth four days ago. My dream is that my son grows up to protect the country. Our mothers and sisters lost their sindoor (symbol of marriage) in the Pahalgam attack. The Indian Army has given a befitting reply through Operation Sindoor,” she said.
Similarly, Kanchan from Kasairu village named her newborn daughter 'Sindoor' on Friday. “This is my tribute to Operation Sindoor. The army has responded courageously to Pakistan’s cowardly act,” she said.
Dr. Jitendra Chaudhary, a doctor at the hospital, said, “The parents of three newborns have named their children after Operation Sindoor. This reflects the deep patriotic sentiment among the people. The pain of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam still lingers.”
Tensions High Along Border, Red Alert Issued
Meanwhile, security concerns continue to escalate along the India-Pakistan border. A red alert has been issued in Sri Ganganagar, Churu, Hanumangarh, and parts of Bikaner (especially the Nal area). District collectors have advised residents to stay indoors due to fears of drone attacks. In Sri Ganganagar, electricity supply has been suspended as a precautionary measure. Public gatherings and events in Jaisalmer have been banned until further notice.
Police have shut down major markets in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Bikaner. Security forces became active around 9 a.m. in Nal, about 8 km from Bikaner city, closing shops along the National Highway and within the village market.
Explosions were heard early Saturday morning in Jaisalmer, and debris suspected to be from drones or missiles was discovered. Similar incidents were reported in the Uttarai area of Barmer and in Balotra, where objects resembling missiles fell from the sky.
The Airports Authority of India has announced the temporary closure of airports in Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Kishangarh (Ajmer), and Uttarlai (Barmer) until May 14, extending the earlier deadline of May 10.
In response to the escalating tension, the Rajasthan government has sanctioned an additional ₹19 crore for border districts. The funds will be used for emergency supplies, transportation, camp medicines, and essential equipment. The districts receiving this budget include Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh, and Phalodi.
An all-party meeting has been called for Saturday to review the situation. At a cabinet meeting held on Friday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma instructed all ministers to visit the districts under their charge and ensure preparedness. Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa and Minister Jogaram Patel confirmed that all advisories from the central government will be strictly followed.