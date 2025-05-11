Accused cannot be convicted on circumstantial evidence alone: Supreme Court

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court recently overturned a Chhattisgarh High Court judgment that had convicted a man for murder and other offences, observing that in a case based solely on circumstantial evidence, the accused cannot be held guilty.

The apex court, while making this observation, allowed the appeal of the accused-appellant, Firuram Sahu, and acquitted him of all charges. "There is absolutely no chain of circumstances available in the case which could lead to a conclusion of guilt, and there remains considerable scope for alternative hypotheses pointing to the innocence of the accused (Firuram Sahu).

The only circumstance is the recovery of a ‘tessi’ with human blood, which is insufficient to convict the accused for murder," stated a two-judge bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice K Vinod Chandran in a recent ruling.