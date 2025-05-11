Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos production unit in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday virtually inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor here.

The Rs 300 crore facility is a key part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and represents India's commitment to self-reliant defence manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence said.

"It includes not only missile production but also testing, integration, and a materials complex for aerospace-grade components.

A major leap toward #AtmanirbharBharat and a strategic boost to regional industrial growth," the Ministry of Defence said on X.