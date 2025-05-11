Nation

India-Pakistan ceasefire- LIVE |IC-814 hijackers, Pulwama attackers among terrorists killed in Operation Sindhoor

Operation Sindoor briefing begins; Army chief grants full authority to commanders after J&K blasts
Army Commanders at western borders get 'full authority' to counter violations
Army Commanders at western borders get 'full authority' to counter violations@adgpi - X
Pakistan Army reported to have lost 35 to 40 personnel between May 7 and 10: India's DGMO

Pakistan’s airspace violations and LoC breaches thwarted: DGMO and Air Marshal Bharti

Air Marshal AK Bharti confirmed that on the night of 9-10 May, Pakistan flew drones and aircraft across India's airspace along the borders, making largely unsuccessful attempts to target military infrastructure. DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai added that violations on the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan resumed, escalating into fierce artillery engagements. India's air defense systems successfully intercepted these attempts, ensuring the protection of military installations.

Pakistan’s attempts to target Indian military installations thwarted: DGMO

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai stated that Pakistan made multiple attempts to target Indian military infrastructure. However, these efforts wereunsuccessful as India’s air defense systems intercepted their drones and missiles.

Air Marshal AK Bharti shows the detailed missile impact video at Bahwalpur terror camp.

Air Marshal AK Bharti shows the detailed missile impact video at Muridke terror camp

IC-814 hijackers, Pulwama attackers among 100 terrorists killed

DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai confirmed the elimination of high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the IC-814 hijacking and the Pulwama attack. Following the strikes, Pakistan violated the Line of Control, targeting civilians, inhabited villages, and religious sites like Gurudwaras, leading to tragic casualties. The Indian Air Force played a key role in engaging terror camps, supported by the Indian Navy with precision munitions.

‘No room for restraint’: DGMO says 100+ terrorists killed, Lashkar hub Muridke among targets

DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said Operation Sindoor was launched after a thorough and precise assessment of the terror infrastructure across the border. “It set into motion a very diligent and microscopic scarring of the terror landscape,” he said, referring to the identification of camps and training sites across the Line of Control.

“Many locations emerged, but we soon realised some had been preemptively vacated out of fear of retribution,” he added. Ghai emphasised that the Indian Army followed a strict principle of targeting only terrorists to avoid collateral damage.

He said nine terror camps—some in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and others in Pakistan’s Punjab province—were confirmed by multiple intelligence agencies to be active. “Nefarious places such as Muridke—the hub of Lashkar-e-Taiba—have over the years bred infamous terrorists like Ajmal Kasab and David Headley,” he said.

DGMO: Time had come to make a compelling statement of resolve

“You are all by now familiar with the brutality and the dastardly manner in which 26 innocent lives were prematurely taken at Pahalgam on April 22,” said DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai. “When you combine those horrific scenes and the pain of the families with other recent terror strikes on our armed forces and civilians, we knew the time had come to make yet another compelling statement of our resolve as a nation.”

He added that Operation Sindoor was launched with a clear military aim: “to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their infrastructure.” India’s determination and intolerance to terror, he said, needed no further reiteration.

The Army briefed the media Sunday evening on Operation Sindoor, with DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai leading the presser. This came less than a day after the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Hours after the truce, explosions were reported in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the situation at the western borders and gave “full authority” to commanders for counteraction. “The COAS has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached vide the DGMO talks of 10 May 25,” the Army said in a post on X.

