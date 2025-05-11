India-Pakistan ceasefire- LIVE |IC-814 hijackers, Pulwama attackers among terrorists killed in Operation Sindhoor

The Army briefed the media Sunday evening on Operation Sindoor, with DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai leading the presser. This came less than a day after the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Hours after the truce, explosions were reported in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the situation at the western borders and gave “full authority” to commanders for counteraction. “The COAS has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached vide the DGMO talks of 10 May 25,” the Army said in a post on X.