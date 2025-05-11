India-Pakistan ceasefire- LIVE |IC-814 hijackers, Pulwama attackers among terrorists killed in Operation Sindhoor

DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said Operation Sindoor was launched after a thorough and precise assessment of the terror infrastructure across the border. “It set into motion a very diligent and microscopic scarring of the terror landscape,” he said, referring to the identification of camps and training sites across the Line of Control.

“Many locations emerged, but we soon realised some had been preemptively vacated out of fear of retribution,” he added. Ghai emphasised that the Indian Army followed a strict principle of targeting only terrorists to avoid collateral damage.

He said nine terror camps—some in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and others in Pakistan’s Punjab province—were confirmed by multiple intelligence agencies to be active. “Nefarious places such as Muridke—the hub of Lashkar-e-Taiba—have over the years bred infamous terrorists like Ajmal Kasab and David Headley,” he said.