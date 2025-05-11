India to send team to UNSC with fresh proof of Pakistan terror links

NEW DELHI: With the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) 1267 sanction committee scheduled to meet next week, India has decided to send a team to the meeting.

According to sources, the team will present the latest evidence highlighting Pakistan’s complicity in terrorism.

The evidence will also focus on the role of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 innocent civilians were killed.

The 1267 sanctions committee, also known as the ISIS and Al-Qaida sanctions committee, which was established under UNSC Resolution in 1999, is one of the most important UN subsidiary bodies working towards combating terrorism, particularly in relation to ISIS, Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities, the sources said.

It also oversees sanction measures related to individuals, entities and groups, associated with the terror organizations and ensures the implementation of sanctions pursuant to UNSC resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015), they added.

The Indian government’s decision has come after a ceasefire was declared amid chances of Indian and Pakistan reaching to the brink of an all-out war after India’s response to Pahalgam terror attack by conducting ‘Operation Sindoor’ in which nine terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were targeted and destroyed earlier this week.