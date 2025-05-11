Minor girl runs away from home to avert marriage, rescued by Nanhe Farishte

RANCHI: A 15-year-old girl from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, fled her home to avoid being forced into marriage. She was found at Ranchi Railway Station while attempting to board a train to an unknown destination. Fortunately, a team from Nanhe Farishte rescued her and handed her over to the Child Helpline.

Nanhe Farishte, a special unit launched in May 2018 across Indian Railways, was established to ensure the safety of vulnerable children travelling by train.

According to RPF Divisional Security Commissioner Pawan Kumar, the girl was spotted sitting alone on platform number one during a routine inspection on Friday.

“She was questioned on the basis of suspicion and provided full details including her name, her mother’s name, and her address,” Kumar said.