Minor girl runs away from home to avert marriage, rescued by Nanhe Farishte

RANCHI: A 15-year-old girl from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, fled her home to avoid being forced into marriage. She was found at Ranchi Railway Station while attempting to board a train to an unknown destination. Fortunately, a team from Nanhe Farishte rescued her and handed her over to the Child Helpline.
Nanhe Farishte, a special unit launched in May 2018 across Indian Railways, was established to ensure the safety of vulnerable children travelling by train.
According to RPF Divisional Security Commissioner Pawan Kumar, the girl was spotted sitting alone on platform number one during a routine inspection on Friday.
“She was questioned on the basis of suspicion and provided full details including her name, her mother’s name, and her address,” Kumar said.
“After collecting all the necessary information, she revealed that she had run away from home because her parents opposed her wish to study and were planning to marry her off,” he added. Finding no other option, she decided to flee.
Following proper interrogation and completion of formalities, the girl was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for appropriate further action.
“Although her parents arrived to take her home, the matter was referred to the Child Welfare Committee to ensure they could not marry her off until she turns 18, as they are required to sign a legal bond to that effect,” said RPF Inspector Sunita Panna, who led the Nanhe Farishte team that rescued the girl.
Notably, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched a dedicated operation called Nanhe Farishte to rescue children in need of care and protection across various zones of Indian Railways.
Since its inception in 2018 up to May 2024, the RPF has rescued over 84,000 children found at risk at railway stations and onboard trains, thereby preventing them from falling into harm’s way.