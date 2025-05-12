India, Pakistan DGMOs' talks reaffirm commitment to ceasefire, de-escalation

It was also agreed that both sides would consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas, the Army added.

The talks were initially scheduled for 12 noon but were deferred to the evening. The reason for the delay was not disclosed by the Indian armed forces.

On Saturday, both sides had announced an agreement to cease all firing and military actions across land, air, and sea, effective immediately.

The dialogue followed a period of intense military operations between the two countries. The Pakistani offensives came in response to India’s launch of 'Operation Sindoor' on 7 May.

The Indian Air Force and Army jointly conducted Operation Sindoor to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack in Pahalgam on 22 April saw terrorists kill 26 civilians. Under Operation Sindoor, the headquarters of banned groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted.