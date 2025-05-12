Those who left their homes due to Pak shelling can return now: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

The National Conference (NC) leader said this is the first time that shells have fallen right in the middle of towns and heavy bombardment has taken place.

"We have lost 13 precious lives. My purpose for coming here today is, at the very least, to reach those homes where this tragedy occurred," he said.

Abdullah met with members of the local civil society and commended the people of Poonch for maintaining communal harmony in the face of adversity.

"Despite the difficult circumstances, they upheld the legacy of unity among Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs," he said.

Replying to a question on the indiscriminate nature of the shelling, the chief minister clarified that religious places were not specifically targeted, but areas near madrassas, temples, dargahs and gurdwaras were hit.

"Their firing was random and reckless," he said.

Abdullah emphasised the need for preparedness to prevent future casualties.

"If such a situation arises again, we must ensure that such loss of lives does not happen. We have received several constructive suggestions from the civil society and we will begin working on their implementation," the chief minister said.

Replying to a question on Pakistan's motives, he said, "I do not have a magic wand to read their intentions. I can only comment based on ground realities. It has been 24 hours since the ceasefire began and so far, it is holding."

He dismissed the Pakistani military's propaganda, saying, "They will continue to push propaganda, but the reality is known to you, to me and to the world."

Abdullah said the administration in all the affected districts -- Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora -- have been directed to assess the structural damage and submit reports for compensation.

"Our priority so far has been saving lives, but now that the ceasefire is in place, assessments will begin and relief will follow. As per the proforma, we will give compensation," he said.

The chief minister rejected reports that officials had deserted their posts during the shelling.

"Not a single DC (deputy commissioner) left his station. These rumours being spread by some in the media are unfortunate and untrue," he asserted.