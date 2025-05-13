Air India, IndiGo announce flight cancellations to seven cities amid security concerns

IndiGo and Air India have suspended flight operations to multiple cities in northern and western India for May 13, citing precautionary airspace restrictions and heightened security measures amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
Air India has cancelled round-trip flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.
Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), the airline stated, "In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May. We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated."
IndiGo has also announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 11:59 PM on Saturday.
In a statement, IndiGo said, "We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of any further updates."
On Monday evening, an IndiGo flight en route to Amritsar returned to Delhi after precautionary blackout measures were implemented in Amritsar.
The Airports Authority of India had on Monday resumed operations at the 32 airports that were temporarily closed in the wake of the recent military standoff between India and Pakistan.
The suspension of civil flight services, which began on May 9, affected several key airports in northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar.
The temporary closure was initiated following heightened tensions along the border, and flight operations remained suspended until May 15.