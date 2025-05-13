Air India, IndiGo announce flight cancellations to seven cities amid security concerns

IndiGo and Air India have suspended flight operations to multiple cities in northern and western India for May 13, citing precautionary airspace restrictions and heightened security measures amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Air India has cancelled round-trip flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), the airline stated, "In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May. We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated."