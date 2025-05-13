Will Modi government conduct Kargil Review Committee-like exercise on Pahalgam, asks Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday said its repeated demands for a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-chaired all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament assume even greater urgency and importance in light of the statements from Washington DC.

The opposition party also asked whether the Modi government will conduct an exercise similar to the Vajpayee government that set up the Kargil Review Committee on July 29, 1999, three days after the Kargil War ended.

"Three days after the Kargil War ended, the Vajpayee Government set up the Kargil Review Committee on July 29 1999. Its report was tabled in Parliament on February 23, 2000, although sections of it have remained classified - as indeed they must," Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Committee was chaired by India's strategic affairs guru K Subrahmanyam, whose son is now India's External Affairs Minister, he said.

"Will the Modi Govt now conduct a similar exercise on Pahalgam, notwithstanding the NIA probe?" Ramesh asked.

"Given the statements from Washington DC, the INC's repeated demands for an all-party meeting TO BE CHAIRED BY THE PM himself and for a special session of Parliament - which is now scheduled to meet at least two and a half months from now - assume even greater urgency and importance," he said on X.