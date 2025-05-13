'You are conscience keepers of the system': CJI Sanjiv Khanna's message to Bar as he demits office

Recalling one such occasion, the judge said a case he had to author would have otherwise remained pending if not for Justice Khanna's words of wisdom.

"I would have perhaps kept it pending. This was a procedural matter, and I was to write the judgment. When I discussed it with him, he pointed out that if I kept it pending, cases all over the country would just pile up, and that was not a good situation," he said.

When it came to the bar, Attorney General R Venkataramani said CJI Khanna added "immense value" to the court.

"Your lordship leaves a void not easily filled. Like a river flowing quietly, you accomplished much with grace," he said.

The judgments, the CJI penned, were stated to carry "impeccable logic, simplicity, and elegance."

He underscored Justice Khanna's firm commitment to liberty, fairness, and institutional integrity aside from the values he upheld without personal bias, whether in procedural justice or constitutional interpretation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta commended the CJI's legal acumen and clarity in judgment.

"Even if litigants lost, we lawyers felt enriched. We always left with a new insight," he said, "as your verdicts were crisp, clear, and always enlightening."

He praised Justice Khanna's ability to maintain the distinction between legal judgment and academic treatise, consistently delivering concise and impactful rulings.

The Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal apart from other bar members and lawyers showered praises on the outgoing CJI.

A lawyer said the week saw country's two greats hang their boots, one of whom was the CJI and the other cricketer Virat Kohli.

"You are the streak across the sky that is never forgotten," Sibal said.

Sibal called Justice Khanna "a beacon of light" who elevated the stature of the court.

Saying he symbolised the best in a judge, Sibal went on, "Your intuitive sense of justice, your transparency, and your encouragement to young lawyers will not be forgotten. You've set a standard for generations to come."

Reflecting on Justice H R Khanna's historic dissent in the ADM Jabalpur case, Sibal drew a parallel and said, "Today, that dissent echoes louder than the forgotten majority. And you, Justice Khanna, have carried that flame forward."

"You may be retiring from the bench," said another senior lawyer, "but your service to the Constitution is far from over."

Justice Khanna was elevated as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11, 2024, and demitted office on May 13, 2025.

His tenure, though brief, was marked by landmark decisions, transparency initiatives, and a steadfast commitment to judicial accountability and constitutional morality.