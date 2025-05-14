BSF jawan Purnam Shaw detained by Pakistan for three weeks returns to India

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who had inadvertently crossed over to the other side of the border and was held by Pakistan, was returned to India on Wednesday, officials said.

In a statement the BSF said, “Today at 1030 hrs Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar. Constable BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in the Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025 around 1150 hrs and detained by Pak Rangers.”

It further said, “With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of the BSF constable has become possible.”

Inspector General (IG), Punjab Frontier, BSF, Atul Fulzele, said that the handover was conducted peacefully and under established protocols.

Purnam Shaw, 40, was detained by Pakistan Rangers after he inadvertently crossed the international border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on April 23, a day after terrorists killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir.