Opposition parties demand sacking of BJP minister over derogatory remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

Madhya Pradesh BJP Minister Vijay Shah's allegedly hateful remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior Army officer who was widely celebrated as one of the faces of Operation Sindoor, have sparked widespread criticism from various circles.

From a senior leader of his own party to several opposition leaders have slammed Shah over his statement calling Qureshi "a sister of the terrorists" involved in the deadly Pahalgam attack.

Addressing a public gathering during a government function in Mhow on Monday, Shah brought up Operation Sindoor and said to a cheering audience, “Modi ji is striving for the society. Those who widowed our daughters (in Pahalgam), we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson.”

Raking up how the terrorists in Pahalgam had apparently done physical checks on tourists to identify them by their religion and shoot them, Shah continued: “Now, Modi ji could not have done the same. So he sent a sister from their society—so that if you widowed our sisters, a sister of yours will come and undress you. And he [Modi] had said India will strike them in their own home.”

As the video of the speech went viral, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out previous events of abuse against the wife of a martyred naval officer and the daughter of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and slammed the "anti-women mentality of the BJP and RSS."

"First, the wife of a martyred naval officer in Pahalgam was trolled on social media, then the daughter of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was harassed, and now a BJP minister is making such indecent remarks about our heroine Sofiya Quraishi," he wrote in a post on X.