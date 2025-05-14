Gujarat: Female tutor abducts minor boy, becomes pregnant; gets court nod for abortion

AHMEDABAD: Following the arrest of a 23-year-old female tutor for allegedly abducting her 13-year-old male student and fleeing across state lines, it was revealed that she is 20 weeks pregnant. While DNA testing is underway to determine paternity, she has requested an abortion.
The case, which has gripped Surat, Gujarat, began when the boy was reported missing from a residential area in Pune. The pair was located and detained at the Rajasthan border five days later.
As the investigation progressed, she admitted to have engaged in sexual activity with the minor, who authorities confirmed is biologically capable of fathering a child. However, to determine if he is the father of the fetus, a DNA sample was collected and sent for forensic testing. The results are still pending.
Before the DNA results could be submitted, the accused approached the court seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy. Represented by her advocate, she made an appeal to the court, which subsequently requested input from both the investigating police and medical authorities. While the police sought additional time to respond, the Gynaecology Department of the hospital provided a detailed report confirming that the woman was 20 weeks and three days pregnant.
According to sources, the medical report emphasised that continuing the pregnancy could lead to serious psychological and social consequences for the unmarried woman. Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, which permits abortion up to 22 weeks under certain conditions, the court approved the request.
The abortion procedure has since been initiated. Police Inspector submitted the medical documentation to the POCSO court in compliance with legal protocols.
The investigation remains ongoing, with the DNA results expected to play a key role in determining further action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The tutor has already been booked under BNS Section 137 (2) for abducting a minor.