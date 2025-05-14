Gujarat: Female tutor abducts minor boy, becomes pregnant; gets court nod for abortion

AHMEDABAD: Following the arrest of a 23-year-old female tutor for allegedly abducting her 13-year-old male student and fleeing across state lines, it was revealed that she is 20 weeks pregnant. While DNA testing is underway to determine paternity, she has requested an abortion.

The case, which has gripped Surat, Gujarat, began when the boy was reported missing from a residential area in Pune. The pair was located and detained at the Rajasthan border five days later.

As the investigation progressed, she admitted to have engaged in sexual activity with the minor, who authorities confirmed is biologically capable of fathering a child. However, to determine if he is the father of the fetus, a DNA sample was collected and sent for forensic testing. The results are still pending.